🍝 The mystery as to who dumped 500 pounds of uncooked pasta has been solved

🍝 A military vet cleaning out his mom's home found the stockpiles of pasta

🍝 Old Bridge mayor, Owen Henry said the case is now closed

OLD BRIDGE — The mystery behind who dumped 500 pounds of uncooked pasta in the woods next to a stream in the Middlesex County township, apparently has been solved.

According to NBC 4 New York, neighbors said the “oodles of noodles” came from a nearby house that is up for sale.

A military veteran moving out of his mother’s home after her death found the stockpile of pasta such as spaghetti, ziti, and alphabet noodles that she kept in the house, so he tossed it.

NJ pasta dump goes viral (Nina Jochnowitz for Old Bridge via Facebook)

The piles and piles of pasta were indeed raw, but the heavy rains over the weekend made them look cooked.

The mess sparked public concern for food waste due to the alarming photos. Nina Jochnowitz, a resident and previous Township Council candidate, appeared to be the person who first shared photos of the pasta dump to Old Bridge Facebook groups.

The State Department of Public Works cleaned up the noodles from the illegal dump within an hour using 15 wheelbarrows and the town’s mayor, Owen Henry said the case is now closed.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

