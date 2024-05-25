The Stones Are Still Rolling!

It was 1989, the Stones were performing at Shea Stadium. It was my first time going out with someone who would become my future wife. We went with one of my best friends and his girlfriend and the four of us were treated to the "Steel Wheels" tour and it was an unbelievable event which included Mick Jagger riding an elevator to the top of a tower during "Sympathy For The Devil". It was also a show which featured 4 of the original Stones, now down to just two. Mick and Keith Richards are the two that remain, and they are both in their 80s. My wife's niece who went with us in 1989 was at the show at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and she loved them once again. She texted me and said, "The Rolling Stones were great last night! They sounded so good!".

Bobby Olivier via Instagram

So will this be the last time for the Stones? Who knows but according to reviews they are still "Rolling"! If you wanted to get a last-minute trip together for Met Life on Sunday, May 26th there are some tickets still floating around, some at under $100.

Bobby Olivier via Instagram

According to NJ.com here was the setlist from Thursday night, will they switch it up for Sunday's show?

The Rolling Stones’ setlist

May 23, 2024 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Encore:

Rolling Stones Canva/ (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) loading...

