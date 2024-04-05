The Oldest Lighthouse In America Is Right Here In New Jersey!

Where Is The Oldest Lighthouse In America?

America has a rich history along our coastlines and one thing that always shines bright is our fantastic lighthouses here in New Jersey. Our maritime history is especially historical here along the Atlantic Ocean where settlers first arrived as the colonies came together. In New Jersey, we date back to the mid-1660s when the first areas were settled. But what about the oldest lighthouse here in the Garden State?

 

Now onto the oldest operating lighthouse in America! It's right here in New Jersey and if you guessed the Sandy Hook Lighthouse, then you are correct, it's the oldest operating lighthouse in New Jersey and America!

 

 

 

According to the lighthouse Sandy Hook Light was first completed in 1764 and is the oldest continuously operating lighthouse in the United States. Take a trip to Sany Hook and see all the historical sights right there on the Atlantic Ocean.

 

VisitNJ.org  says "The lighthouse is open to the public weekends May 1 - Oct 31, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 - April 30, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Park Rangers lead the tours. Tours are first come, first serve and can only be scheduled in person at the Visitor's Center."

 

 

Sandy Hook Lighthouse is a cool place to visit and be sure to bring your camera so you can get some pics of true American history right here in the Garden State. Keep in mind the Sandy Hook area does get very busy during summer with lots of visitors not only visiting the lighthouse but also hitting the beaches in the area.

 

