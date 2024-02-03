The Oldest Historic Town in New Jersey

Ah! One of my favorite subjects to write about here in the Garden State is "history". Of course with New Jersey being one of the 13 original colonies, we have a deep history here in America's short history. According to NJ.gov, "In 1787, New Jersey became the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution and the first state to sign the Bill of Rights. In 1790, Trenton officially became the state capital of New Jersey. William Livingston became New Jersey's first state governor." So there is a bit of background just in case you didn't know :).

Get our free mobile app

Burlington NJ Google Maps loading...

Reader's Digest posted an article that highlighted the most historic towns in America. For our selection in New Jersey, you go back 331 years ago to Burlington County. Yes the town of Burlington, which formed on October 24th, 1693, is the "most historic" town in the "Garden State".

Burlington County Google Maps loading...

According to Reader's Digest, "Burlington is full of famous firsts: It's home to the state's first library and pharmacy (that are still operating today) along with being the spot where the first porcelain dentures in the United States were invented. And on a darker note, it held the first witch trial in the state's history and was also the site of New Jersey's first recorded murder."

Burlington Google Maps loading...

For those wondering, according to Google, "St. Augustine, Florida, was founded in 1565, making it the oldest city in the US. Don Pedro Menendez de Aviles, an explorer from Spain, landed on the east coast of Florida in 1565."

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes? Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz