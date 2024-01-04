The Most Scenic Walk In New Jersey and You Can Do It In Winter

If you are thinking about a nice hike without worrying about winter snow, ice, mud, and water, then maybe we have a great scenic walk on the Jersey Shore oceanfront that you can enjoy all year round.

According to a recent article by Love Exploring, if you head to Cape May County you can find the most scenic walk/hike in Wildwood, New Jersey. I hike that we have done many times and always is a nice 2.5-mile hike so if you make it a loop you can get 5 miles in. According to wildwoodsnj.com, "Today, the Wildwoods Boardwalk has more than 70,000 wooden planks and stretches for nearly 2.5 miles."

There is more to see and do along the Wildwood Boardwalk during the summer, but it still can be a very scenic walk during the winter. It's a nice easy walk/hike with the ocean as a backdrop and you can get your steps in.

According to Love Exploring, "Wildwoods, on the Jersey Shore, is pure Americana, and so is a stroll along its 2.5-mile boardwalk. It dates back to the 1890s, when it began at just 450-feet long, and has moved closer to the ocean twice due to the shifting shoreline. The area is also home to a strip of mid-century modern inns known as ‘Doo Wop’ motels."

So next time you want to take in one of the most scenic areas on the East Coast, be sure to consider a stroll on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

