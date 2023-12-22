It was a fun time in Freehold today when the folks at Roberto's Freehold Grill got a visit from the Boss! Bruce Springsteen was in the kitchen, maybe Bruce was helping with the lunch crowd?



Roberto's Freehold Grill via Facebook

It's not uncommon to see music legend Bruce Springsteen pop up at various locations around New Jersey. Bruce loves his home state and just like every other citizen he loves to get out and about in the Garden State. Today (Friday, December 15th) the Boss showed up at a local diner in Monmouth County. Springsteen stopped by Roberto's Freehold Grill and the Boss stopped into the kitchen to meet with the owner and workers.

Roberto's Freehold Grill Google Maps loading...

Roberto's Freehold Grill is located at 59 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ. "Freehold's Historical Diner dishing up All-American Breakfast and Lunch options." Right now Roberto's has all kinds of delicious holiday treats, so stop into Freehold and see why Bruce loves Roberto's :)

Springsteen in Concert 2023 Shawn Michaels loading...

This past summer I had the chance to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, it was a fantastic night of music, and little did we know it would be the last stop for Bruce for a while since he would have to cancel the remainder of his 2023 tour due to health reasons. Bruce hopes to be back on the road in 2024 and I'm sure fans will be glad to see him "live" once again.

Where will Bruce pop up next? Who knows but I'm sure he will be out and about enjoying time here at the Jersey Shore, after all, it is his "hometown".

