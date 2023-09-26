The Best Prime Rib Dinner Special in New Jersey

One of the classic dinner specials is the "prime rib" dinner. It's a staple in the restaurant business and many places in New Jersey and throughout the nation will serve up a weekly "prime rib" special. Probably the most known "roast beef" is the prime rib cut. According to Cheapism, "Cut from the ribs of the cow, prime rib is a roast, not a steak — and it's one of the most popular cuts of beef in America, and it's also one of the most expensive, so "don't have a cow" when you see some of the prices here. Still, every day of the year, restaurants across the country serve prime rib as a special."

In the Cheapism article, they selected a restaurant in Hudson County as their choice for the best "prime rib" dinner special here in New Jersey. They selected a spot in Hoboken as their choice. Court Street Restaurant & Bar at 61 6th Street in Hoboken. "Dive into a 1-pound cut of prime rib for $30 every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at this Hoboken haunt. Each meal is served with a potato, vegetable, and salad." Sounds like a good review to me. Definitely going to put the Court Street Restaurant on my list of places to check out in Hudson County.

So what about you? Is there a prime rib dinner special here in the Garden State that you would recommend for folks to check out? Post your comments and recommendations below and let us know where you go for a great prime rib dinner. We always love getting your input.

