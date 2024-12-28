Best Chinese Restaurant in New Jersey is One of Best in America!

I enjoy Asian cuisine and going to a good Chinese restaurant is always an enjoyable time. One of the most popular take-out foods not only in New Jersey but in the nation as well.

Couple of things I always enjoy when going to a Chinese restaurant are pork fried rice, tea, and I always like to eat with chopsticks. Nothing earth shattering, but when I have Chinese I like those three items to start.

As far as dishes I am pretty open to many different favorites, so I am not locked into a certain dish although "General Tso's" is a very good one. "Sushi" is a favorite. I prefer "hot and sour" soup to "wonton soup". Egg rolls are good, but trying to cut down on the "fried" aspect.

I would say most of us have our "own" go-to restaurant when it comes to our favorite Chinese food, but Lovefood recently came out with a list of the best Chinese restaurants in the United States including their choice for number one here in the Garden State.

Hunan Taste in Denville is the pick for New Jersey. Hunan Taste "has gained a reputation for serving top-quality dishes in beautiful surroundings. It has picked up a string of glowing reviews since it was opened by the Hsiung family in 1986. Customers particularly love the crispy sesame chicken and the Grand Marnier shrimp (a twist on walnut shrimp). There’s a second outpost in Montclair too."

Have you ever been to Hunan Taste? If so what is your review? Is it as beautiful and delicious as their reviews say? We would love to hear your reviews.

Where is your favorite "local" Chinese restaurant? Share your picks for good Asian cuisine here at the Jersey Shore. Post your picks below.

