On certain occasions when we go out for breakfast, this southern dish is something I will order and it's one of my favorite unique meals that you don't always see in Jersey. I'm talking about the classic "biscuits and gravy" If you have never had you are missing out on something delicious.

I remember growing up I would love when we had fresh baked biscuits in the kitchen. I fact I would love raw dough and would eat a raw biscuit before my Mom would throw me out of the kitchen. Probably not the best for my digestion lol but I loved biscuits so much I even enjoyed them raw lol. Needless to say, anytime I find a restaurant with really good biscuits I am very happy.

The Best Biscuits and Gravy in New Jersey

Let's find the best biscuits and gravy. According to Only In Your State, "For those looking for the best biscuits in New Jersey, there’s one place that stands out among the competition – Blair Mountain Biscuit Co., located in the small Philadelphia suburb of Blackwood. Founded by an acclaimed Virginia-raised chef, this casual breakfast-and-lunch spot specializes in the fluffiest, butteriest biscuits this side of the Mason-Dixon, and they’re just the canvas."

So next time you are looking for the best "biscuits and gravy" head to Camden County and visit the Blair Mountain Biscuit Co. Keep in mind they are "only open from 8 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday through Friday and 9 to 2 on weekends."

