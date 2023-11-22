Whether you’re traveling near or far this Thanksgiving it’s important to know the best and worst travel times so you can avoid a traffic nightmare. You want to actually enjoy the holiday and not be totally stressed out!

The last thing you want is to be sitting on the parkway or the turnpike, stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, as your plate of turkey, stuffing, and potatoes grows colder and colder. Wouldn’t it be nice to show up stress-free and on time?!

So how do you avoid a travel disaster? Here’s some great advice…leave early or leave late, according to AAA. Whatever you do, do NOT set out for your Thanksgiving destination in the middle of the day. Make sure your car is packed the night before so you’re ready to go!

The best time to leave on Thursday, November 23rd is before 10am or after 5pm, says AAA. The worst time to leave is between 11am and 3pm.

On Friday, November 24th avoid travel between noon and 4pm, that's the worst time to be out driving. The best time is before 11am or after 7pm.

So how about Saturday, November 25th? The worst time is between 3pm-5pm and the best time is before noon.

Sunday, November 26th leave before noon to avoid any traffic. The worst time to be driving is between 3pm-5pm.

Here’s some more great information, traffic heading north on the parkway is expected to be at its worst on Sunday at 11:15am, according to AAA. So try and steer clear of the parkway on that day and time!

