TGI Fridays is Closing 7 Locations in New Jersey
This is a bit of a surprise for me, I'm not sure why. It shouldn't be surprising.
Several TGI Fridays are closing in New Jersey. We have the most Fridays closing in New Jersey more than any other state in the US.
TGI Fridays confirmed this week that they would be closing 36 underperforming restaurants throughout the nation, according to 9news.com.
The Garden State will close 7 TGI Fridays, Massachusetts will have 6 closing, New York will have 5 and Texas and Virginia with 4 closings. California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania will all have closures, also.
Where will TGI Fridays be closing in 7 locations in New Jersey?
There is one TGI Fridays that is closing at the Jersey Shore. It's the Eatontown location in Monmouth County.
ISELIN/WOODBRIDGE, NJ - 401 Gill Ln, Iselin, NJ 08830
HACKENSACK, NJ - 411 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601
WAYNE TOWN CENTER, NJ - 71 Route 23 South, Wayne, NJ 07470
EATONTOWN, NJ - 180 NJ-35 Ste 6000, Eatontown, NJ 07724
SPRINGFIELD, NJ - 40 US-22, Springfield, NJ 07081
MARLTON/EVESHAM, NJ - 970 ROUTE 73 N, Marlton, NJ 08053
PRINCETON, NJ - 3535 US-1 #275, Princeton, NJ 08540
I'm not sure about you but Friday's wings are so good. At least the Apple Butter wings, so delicious. It's my favorite dish at Fridays.
From prnewswire.com, from TGI Fridays annoucement earlier this week:
As we continue along our path of transformation to revitalize the Fridays brand and implement a long-term growth strategy, we see a bright future for TGI Fridays," shared Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays. "We are at the helm of a pivotal moment that will allow us to explore boundless advancement, expansion, and innovation to keep delivering "That Fridays Feeling™" that our fans know and love.
