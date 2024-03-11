Take A Look At The Fun At The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Seaside Heights, NJ🍀

Top Of The Morning New Jersey!

Thousands lined the streets of Seaside to take part and watch the festivities of this year's Ocean County Saint Patrick's Day Parade. It was a sea of green and bagpipers, high school bands, antique cars, local merchants, and families marched along the boulevard in the annual parade to celebrate St. Patrick's Day here in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

Seaside Heights Shawn Michaels loading...

It was an honor again to be a part of this year's parade and we always look forward to it. Everyone's Irish for the day during the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade in Seaside. There is something special about hearing the bagpipes from a distance and hearing them getting closer as the bands make their way down the parade route. The bagpipes are truly unique to St. Patrick's Day and I local forward to them every year.

Seaside Heights Shawn Michaels loading...

If you missed the festivities in Seaside this year, be sure to check out our photo gallery below with lots of pics from this year's parade and our annual breakfast at Klee's Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights. We look forward each year to the corned beef hash and getting together with listeners from all over the Jersey Shore and beyond. We had folks from all over joining us and we had a blast. It was a packed house in Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights Shawn Michaels loading...

Share your photos with us from the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade and post your comments below. We would love to see your "green" and for March 17th, "Happy Saint Patrick's Day". Slainte

Photos From The Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade in Seaside Heights, NJ 2024

Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2024 Seaside Heights, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels