Here’s why Buc-ee’s probably won’t be coming to New Jersey

There was a buzz a few weeks ago when Buc-ee’s, the Texas based convenience chain put up a billboard in New Jersey, telling commuters that the nearest Buc-ee’s is 581 miles away. That started people wondering if the chain might be heading to the Northeast.

Buc-ee’s, the brainchild of Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, is a Texas-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations renowned for its expansive size and diverse offerings.

Founded in 1982 in Clute, Texas, Buc-ees' has grown from modest corner store to a beloved travel center empire, with locations sprawling across the Southern United States.

The hallmark of Buc-ee’s is its record-breaking size. The Sevierville, Tennessee location holds the title for the world’s largest convenience store, covering a staggering 74,000 square feet. This colossal space houses a vast array of products, from fuel and electric charging stations to a wide range of food options, from snacks to candy to brisket to baked goods and tacos.

All good, right? So, will they be coming to New Jersey? It doesn’t look that way.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the reason Buc-ee’s won’t be setting up shop in the Garden State is our self-service gas law.

A Buc-ee’s can have up to 120 gas pumps and they simply don’t have the manpower to staff all the islands.

So, if you’ve been waiting for Buc-ee’s to spread to New Jersey, you might be waiting a long time.

