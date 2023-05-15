🏖 There are several amazing events and happenings in Southern Ocean County & LBI

🏖 You'll want to check out the beaches, parks, lighthouses, museums and fun rides

🏖 The Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce has all the need to know information

Why wait for summer to go exploring and have some fun along Long Beach Island or another part of southern Ocean County?

Head there now or just start planning for all of the fun adventures that await you and your family this summer in southern Ocean County on the mainland or along LBI.

18th Avenue Beach in Ship Bottom

It's about a family friendly experience for generations of people who have lived here and come back every summer, for those who live here now, or for those close enough by where they decide to drive to any part of LBI and southern Ocean County -- it's a tradition that builds memories.

Before you go though, be sure to bookmark and save a very important website as the Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce has put together all the information you need to know right now.

Credit: Jersey Shore, Getty Images/ThinkStock

For the inside scoop on what's to come in the summer of 2023, Lori Pepenella the CEO of the Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce joined us on Shore Time with Vin and Dave on 94.3 The Point.

You can listen to our full conversation and take down some notes for a fun and special summer ahead in southern Ocean County.

