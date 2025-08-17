If you’re looking for a place to settle down with your family in New Jersey where peace of mind comes standard, you're in luck. A new national ranking has named several NJ suburbs among the safest places to live in the entire country.

These communities are being recognized not only for their low crime rates but also for their overall livability, family-friendly atmosphere, and strong community engagement. Whether you’re raising kids or simply seeking a quieter, more secure lifestyle, these Garden State towns stand out as top-tier choices. Let's examine these top spots and see if maybe these suggestions might be an option for you and your family.

Where Are The Safest Towns To Live In New Jersey?

The survey posted by Patch was put together by the financial services provider SmartAsset. Four New Jersey suburbs made the list of the safest places to live in America.

What is the Safest town to live in New Jersey?

According to the ranking, the safest place to live in New Jersey is in Bergen County. Edgewater not only is the safest in Jersey, but it also made the Top 10 list in America, finishing 8th in the nation.

The other three towns in New Jersey to make the list include:

18. Fort Lee

30. Hoboken

154. Williamstown

Some of the factors that went into the ranking include:\

Violent crime

Property crime

Traffic deaths

Number of adults reporting they drink excessively

Check out these towns if you are looking for a safe and sound town to live in here in the Garden State.

