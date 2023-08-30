So, my colleague recently asked me about my license plates because I just moved to Ocean County. He was curious to know how long it takes before it becomes illegal to have out-of-state plates. I made a joke, saying, "Until the current tabs expire," or something like that. But his question actually got me thinking about the time limit. In some states, it's 30 days; in others, it's six months. What is the rule in New Jersey?

Traffic jam with rows of cars Aleksandra Glustsenko, Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

I hopped on the DMV website for New Jersey, and it's pretty straightforward.

If you're moving to New Jersey for at least six months, you must transfer your title, register your vehicle, and get a NJ driver's license. You then have 60 days of New Jersey residency to register your vehicle.

There are a few more hoops you need to jump through before you can register, though.

You need to have New Jersey liability insurance.

You'll need to head to the DMV and request an 'initial packet' with all the forms you must fill out.

You must show proof of your Social Security number and your New Jersey driver's license number.

(If you don't have a NJ driver's license, you can present six points of identification instead.)

New York And New Jersey Continue To Recover From Superstorm Sandy Getty Images loading...

You'll need to provide the odometer reading of your vehicle.

Finally, you'll have to pay the registration fees, which vary depending on your vehicle type.

And, unlike most states, you must get your vehicle inspected within 14 days after registering it.

welcomia welcomia loading...

So, my colleague's question about license plates led me to research and find out that I need to get my vehicle registered here in New Jersey ASAP.

It's time to get that process started!

9 Amazing Stops on a Road Trip from North Jersey to the Jersey Shore