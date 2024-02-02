One Of The Coolest Towns In America Is Right Here In New Jersey

Weekends are for BBQs, friends, family, fireworks, and our beautiful beaches at the Jersey Shore in the summertime.

Summertime is my favorite time of the year and we live in the most beautiful place. I know, several of you will say, "What" Sue, yes, I love living here and in Ocean County.

Get our free mobile app

I'm thinking of warmth and the beautiful beaches in Ocean County. Recently, we had you vote for the best beach in Ocean County. You voted for your favorite beach and it's definitely a favorite for Ocean County residents that beach is Island Beach State Park.

I know, I know it's winter, but I always love talking about our beaches and summer in New Jersey.

kieferpix, getty images kieferpix, getty images loading...

The one thing we always complain about is paying to get on our beaches. I just wish that since we're Jersey Shore residents we would get a FREE pass all summer long at the Jersey Shore.

This beach town that is the coolest isn't in Ocean or Monmouth Counties. This small cool Jersey Shore town is in Cape May County. According to onlyinyourstate.com, Avalon, NJ is the coolest small New Jersey town and one of the coolest in the USA. Avalon is located on Seven Mile Island and is a fan favorite for shopping, a beautiful beach, and delicious restaurants.

Honestly, we have the best beaches. It doesn't matter which beach you head to, the sand, the ocean, it's an awesome feeling and where we live - you can't match it. Yes, we have to deal with a lot of vacationers coming to our towns and filling up our roadways, but we have what they all want. I appreciate the fact we see the most gorgeous sunrises right here in Seaside Park on a beautiful warm Friday morning. Or we see the best sunset sky in Pt. Pleasant Beach on a random Wednesday evening. Or possibly taking an amazing stroll on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, I love it.

Whether you visit our beach in the summer, spring, fall, or winter you will love it. I think there's always been a little bit of competition between Monmouth County beaches and Ocean County beaches that extends down south and further north, also. If you are to ask someone that lives in Brigantine and someone that lives in Seaside Park, they'll always choose their beach as the "best". And, it's the truth.

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker