This article is all about "old-school" restaurants that serve "comfort food". It's a list of the BEST spots around the nation. I came across this survey in an article from Love Food that Patch featured.

According to Patch, "Many times, simplicity goes hand-in-hand with nostalgia. New Jersey's entry into loveFOOD's 2025 ranking of the top old-school restaurants around the United States shows this connection is alive and well."

What is the BEST "old-school" restaurant in New Jersey?

In the Lovefood survey, the selection for New Jersey finished at #31, and it's located in Passaic County. The famous Rutt's Hut made the list of the best in the nation "comfort food" locations, and a good reason for this, the famous "Ripper" hot dog.

What is the "Ripper" at Rutt's Hut in Clifton?

Rippers are hot dogs that are cooked in hot oil. The hot oil causes the casing of the hot dog to burst, or "rip", hence the name. The Ripper may be the most famous hot dog in New Jersey.

In addition to the "Ripper," Rutt's Hut has a special spiced relish that is a secret recipe. It's the perfect topping for the "Ripper". Another favorite at Rutt's is the "In and Out." This dog is only in the oil for a short time.

Rutt's Hutt is located at 417 River Road and opens every day at 8 a.m.

Other restaurants in New Jersey that make the list of old-school comfort food favorites include:

