If you have a high school student who is about to embark on their college journey, you've probably witnessed them diligently applying to their desired schools both nationally and within our state.

I can speak from personal experience when I say that the college application journey can be a rollercoaster of emotions. It's a mix of excitement, nervousness, frustration, and a touch of intimidation.

I vividly remember going through this process a few years ago with our son, and it's safe to say that it was quite an adventure. The numerous choices, fierce competition, and the financial aspects make it a memorable and sometimes overwhelming experience.

If you and your child are contemplating staying in the Garden State, you're in for a treat. New Jersey not only offers financial benefits but also boasts a selection of excellent colleges and universities.

In the 2024 rankings recently released by Niche.com, we see that all the institutions in New Jersey have achieved relatively high rankings. None received a grade below C- among the 28 schools assessed.

Here's a breakdown of how the rankings unfolded:

Notably, Princeton University continues to claim the top spot among New Jersey universities, earning an impressive A+ grade and holding the fifth position nationally.

Rutgers - New Brunswick secured the second position with an A grade.

Following closely is Stevens Institute of Technology at third place, boasting an A- grade.

In the fourth spot, we have The College of New Jersey with an A- grade, and rounding out the top five is Rutgers-Newark, also with an A- grade.

New Jersey Institute of Technology ranks sixth, receiving a B+ grade. It's also worth noting that it was ranked as the second-best value college in New Jersey (just behind Princeton in that ranking.)

Seton Hall University holds the seventh position in the state with a solid B+ grade. Additionally, it has achieved a notable #24 ranking among the Best Catholic Colleges in America.

Rutgers University–Camden secures the eighth position with a commendable B+ grade.

Montclair State University is ranked ninth in the state, earning a respectable B grade overall.

Rowan University takes the tenth position, securing a B grade overall in the rankings.

You can view the entire list for New Jersey by clicking here.

The rankings considered student life, admission rates, academic standards, and financial aspects. They also considered factors such as dorm life, athletics, diversity, value, and the party scene. It's interesting to note that Niche.com excluded ACT/SAT scores from their rankings, reflecting the reduced importance placed on these standardized tests in university admissions.