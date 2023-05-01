Welcome to the NFL: These New Jersey athletes have just been drafted

🏈 These New Jersey born football players have been selected in 2023 NFL Draft

🏈 They grew up here, played really well in college, now in NFL

🏈 Many New Jersey born athletes have gone on to play pro sports

Welcome to the NFL! There are four New Jersey born athletes who've been selected in the NFL Draft and are set to begin their dream journey in pro-ball.

Over a three day period in Kansas City, where the 2023 NFL Draft was held, many college athletes from across the country got the big news of their life getting a call that they were heading to the NFL.

There will be some signings post-draft of college athletes who didn't get drafted but may sign with a team.

As for those now heading to the NFL, here are the 4 players going to live their dream 👇

(Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images) (Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images) loading...

Ji'Ayir Brown went to Trenton Central High School in Trenton, New Jersey and then onto Penn State University and now, the 23-year old Safety is heading to the NFL after being drafted in the 3rd round by the San Francisco 49ers.

In the 4th round of the NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Paterson, New Jersey native Carter Warren, an Offensive Tackle out of the University of Pittsburgh.

The Jets showed they really wanted the NJ native after moving up in the round in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Warren attended Passaic Tech High School here in New Jersey where he helped them win a state title during his junior season there.

In the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills took WR Justin Shorter out of the University of Florida who comes from Monmouth Junction (South Brunswick), New Jersey.

The product of South Brunswick High School was well scouted and gets high praise from his new team and a high powered offense with the AFC East champs in 2022.

In the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Luke Wypler was selected out of Ohio State University by the Cleveland Browns.

The new Center on CLE is from Montvale, New Jersey and went to St. Joseph Regional High School.

Best of luck in the NFL Ji'Ayir, Carter, Justin, and Luke and congratulations!

Famous Athletes Who Came From New Jersey

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey

New Jersey Abandoned Sports Stadiums