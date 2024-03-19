New Jersey Walmart’s Are Cracking Down on Customers That Use These

Walmart, it's pretty much where we are every weekend.

It's the place for weekly grocery shopping, pick-up prescriptions, and everything else we find at Walmart, they have almost anything you're looking for.

Get our free mobile app

Maybe it's close to your home or because you love the variety of brands they carry. Walmart always has the lower prices than other supermarkets near us. Recently, Walmart looked at retail trends and determined that they could drop prices on certain food items like eggs, apples and deli snacks back to where they were before the pandemic.

While that’s great news, the store also quietly rolled out some new rules to keep customers from taking advantage of coupons to lower their prices even more.

Nicole Riley, canva Nicole Riley, canva loading...

I have to be honest, I've never seen any Walmart coupons.

If you're wondering, just like me, the big box retailer doesn’t support its own coupon program, but they will accept paper coupons from a product manufacturer.

Those could be physical coupons that you find on the outside of the box or print off the internet on your. As long as it's on paper and has a GS1 barcode, you’re good to go.

How has New Jersey Walmart's coupon policy changed?

They’ll still accept those, but according to Coupons in the News, Walmart updated its coupon policy in late 2023 to prevent shoppers from abusing their policy on overages. Simply put, that means that Walmart would sometimes give you back cash or apply overages to other items in your order if your coupon was larger than the price of the item. Under the new policy? No more. Sorry, extreme couponers.

This might not be the end of the world for regular shoppers who weren’t even aware that Walmart accepts coupons in the first place, but for hardcore couponers that have been using these loopholes to make a little extra cash for years, it is a bit of a surprise. If you want to read the full coupon policy, click here.

Keep reading...

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker