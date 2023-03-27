(Photo: Google Maps)

🔵 A car wash chain is setting up shop in two locations in Toms River

🔵 One of the locations will take over vacant brush land next to a McDonald's

🔵 It'll create car wash competition on Fischer Boulevard

Cars up, suds spreading on vehicles for drivers heading through Toms River.

The car wash chain spreading suds on cars across the nation is expanding across New Jersey.

In Toms River specifically, there will be two locations coming soon: one on Route 37 West and the other in the place of some trees and brush on Fischer Boulevard next to the McDonald's.

It'll also be built a stone's throw from Prestige Auto Spa NJ over at 883 Fischer Boulevard.

There was preliminary and final site plan approval granted by the Toms River Planning Board for the Modwash Express Car Wash to be built on this lot of land down the road.

In New Jersey, there are a total of five Modwash locations currently open in Cherry Hill, Millville, Sicklerville, Turnersville, and Vineland.

There are another seven under construction at the moment including the two mentioned for Toms River as well as in Linden, Lumberton, Pleasantville, Clementon, and Sicklerville.

It's not yet known when the openings will be for the car washes currently under construction.

