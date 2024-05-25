New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese.

It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese.

I was speaking with one of my favorite "New Jerseyans" and his favorite thing is, of course, pork roll. He said it reminds him of home and family. "Others try to make that perfect pork roll but there's nothing like a true New Jersey pork roll sandwich."

My hubby, Nickey was telling me about the 10 Commandments for the perfect way to eat a pork roll sandwich. He told me these 10 Commandments in about 2 seconds. It made me giggle. I had no idea there was such a thing, but to him there are.

The only debate is where is the best pork roll, egg, and cheese at the Jersey Shore. We ask this question all the time and we have some awesome places with the best.

There are several places that made it to the top of the list with the help of yelp.com here in Ocean County: JT's Bagel Hut in Lacey, Beach Shack in Pt. Pleasant Beach, The Bagel Shack in Beach Haven, Lava Java in Lavallette, Oh What A Bagel in Bayville, and so many more great places.

Where is the best place in Ocean County to grab a pork roll, egg, and cheese? The Jersey Shore's pork roll, egg, and cheese on a roll are the best.

The 10 Commandments To Eating the Perfect Pork Roll Egg & Cheese