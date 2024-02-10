New Jersey Walmart’s Could See Some Exciting Changes In The Months To Come!

To say that Walmart is a popular store would be an understatement. According to Demandsage, "Walmart has 10,500 stores and clubs across 19 countries as of 2024. Walmart serves more than 37 million customers every day and more than 230 million customers every week. Walmart generated a revenue of approximately $611 billion worldwide in 2023." Those are very impressive numbers and there's a good chance here in New Jersey that your town or one nearby might have a Walmart store close by that you pop into. Here in New Jersey, there are 35 Supercenters, 27 Discount Stores, and 8 Sam's Clubs for a total of 70 stores in the Garden State, according to Walmart.

According to a recent article by Best Life, there may be changes coming to Walmart stores around the nation and in New Jersey including a move toward the "store of the future". According to Best Life, "Walmart revealed it would be expanding and modernizing hundreds of its stores throughout the country."

Upgrades Coming To Walmart!

There is no word on the exact locations being affected but it could very well be several in New Jersey that do get included. According to company officials, "In the next five years, Walmart is planning to build or convert more than 150 stores, while simultaneously continuing our program to remodel existing stores. These efforts represent millions of dollars in capital investment of labor, supplies and tax revenue, which benefit their respective communities. And they’ll help us reach and serve even more customers." It appears that "During the next 12 months, we plan to remodel 650 stores across 47 states and Puerto Rico – creating tens of thousands of jobs supporting these projects," said Walmart officials.

How often do you head into your local Walmart? We have a "superstore" in our town so I'd say it's at least once a week we go shopping, primarily for "grocery" items. Ours is a fairly new Walmart so I wouldn't be surprised if we are not on the "immediate" list of upgrades, although any would be welcome.

