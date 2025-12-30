New Jersey is officially making waves in the fishing world. The Garden State is reeling in major recognition this year, earning a spot as one of the top fishing destinations in the United States.

A new report from FishingBooker.com, one of the largest online platforms for booking guided fishing trips, ranked the Garden State among the top fishing destinations in the entire country.

Why New Jersey Is a Top Fishing Destination

The findings show what local anglers have been saying for years: when it comes to variety, accessibility, and high-quality charter experiences, New Jersey stands tall.

FishingBooker’s team analyzed more than 100,000 trips across the United States to pinpoint where anglers can count on the best combination of charter performance, customer satisfaction, and overall value.

“From Belmar’s marinas to the docks of Point Pleasant, the Jersey Shore has some of the most vibrant fishing communities in the country,” said Vukan Simic, CEO of FishingBooker.com, thanks to app.com.

Their rankings were based on real data from the past year, including six key measures - charter boats, customer review scores, total bookings, Angler's Choice Award winners, and more.

Belmar: New Jersey’s #1 Fishing Town

After crunching the numbers, New Jersey’s coastline shined. Six Jersey Shore communities earned spots on the state’s best-of list for 2025, with Belmar taking home the title of New Jersey’s top fishing town.

Why Anglers Keep Coming Back to the Shore

For seasoned fishermen, that honor comes as no surprise. From striped bass runs to deep-sea action, the Jersey Shore has long been a magnet for anglers looking for both excitement and reliability on the water.

With its strong charter fleet, loyal fishing community, and unbeatable access to the Atlantic, New Jersey continues to prove that it’s not just a beach destination, it’s a fishing powerhouse.

LOOK: Record fish caught in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in New Jersey from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker