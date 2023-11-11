New Jersey Is Not On The “Cool” List

National Geographic has just unveiled its 2024 list of the top 30 "cool" destinations. While one of these places is close to home, let's remember that even though New Jersey didn't make the cut, there are plenty of reasons that make the Garden State 'cool.'

From our amazing beaches and iconic boardwalks to our crazy delicious cuisine and the natural beauty of the Pine Barrens, Watchung Mountains, and Delaware Water Gap, there's no shortage of incredible things to experience right here in the Garden State.

Now, let's take a closer look at some of the cool spots that earned a spot on the list, and it's quite the international mix, as you would expect, considering it's from National Geographic.

We've got North Yorkshire, England, Pompeii, Italy, Saimaa, Finland, Tartu, Estonia, The Euros, Germany, Valletta, Malta, Atacama Desert, Chile, and Lima, Peru, just to name a few.

When it comes to cool places right here in the United States, our neighbor to the north, New York, is one of the three states in the US that made the list. The other two are Texas and Florida, and they specifically mentioned Miami as a 'cool' destination in the Sunshine State.

So, there is obviously an abundance of cool things to do in New York. National Geographic highlights iconic locations like Niagara Falls and Lake Placid, along with the city's numerous attractions, not to mention the famous sports teams.

Other places on the list include Nova Scotia, Canada, the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, Ibera Wetlands, Argentina, Akagera, Rwanda, Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone.

You can check out the complete list here.

