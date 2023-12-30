Residents Describe the Jersey Shore in One Word

People from out of state might have a different set of answers, but they don't get it. I absolutely love the idea of discussing how people would describe our state in one word.

We often refer to it as the "Garden State," but that's actually two words. So, let's try "New Jersey." Nope, still two words. Okay, how about "Jersey"? There it is!

allen stoner, Getty Stock, ThinkStock allen stoner, Getty Stock, ThinkStock loading...

So, when I was out with friends the other night, someone in our group asked me how I would describe Jersey to someone new to the state or someone who had just moved here.

The first thing that came to mind was "beaches." Pretty cool, right? I mean, we have some of the best beaches in the country right here in our relatively small yet influential state. "Powerful" could be another word to describe it!

If you were put on the spot and asked that question, what would be your go-to word? How about "Porkrolltopia," "Boardwalklicious," "Turnpikestan," "Gardenicious," "Jerseytastic," "BonJovi-ful," "Shorelicious," or "Sopranoland"? Now, that's some fun stuff. I love "Shorelicious" and "Sopranoland."

(Photo: Zuzana Ruttkay, Unsplash, Canva) (Photo: Zuzana Ruttkay, Unsplash, Canva) loading...

Alright, even though those are amusing made-up words – which, by the way, I adore and think we should consider using, maybe on a t-shirt or bumper sticker – feel free to give it a try.

Our Digital Managing Editor, Chelsea, did indeed turn to our social media pages and asked for some genuine answers and responses. Here's what you all had to say in response to the question, "How would you describe the Jersey Shore in one word?"