Must-See: Concerts Lighting Up New Jersey in January!

Attention music enthusiasts! Discover a diverse array of shows scheduled throughout New Jersey with our handpicked eclectic list. From a touch of 80s nostalgia to the electrifying beats of rock and hip-hop, immerse yourself in a captivating live music experience like never before.

2024: January Shows

THURSDAY, Jan 11, 2024

Artists: Motion City Soundtrack Gully Boys

Location: The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

FRIDAY, Jan 12, 2024

Artists: Ludacris Juvenile

Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

SATURDAY, Jan 13, 2024

Artist: Rob Thomas

Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

SUNDAY, Jan 14, 2024

Artist: KRS-One

Additional Artists: 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Craig G, and more...

Location: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

SUNDAY, Jan 14, 2024

Artist: Charlie Wilson

Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

THURSDAY, Jan 18, 2024

Artists: Rick Springfield Richard Marx

Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

SUNDAY, Jan 21, 2024

Artists: Ruben Studdard Clay Aiken

Location: The Levoy Theatre, Millville, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

WEDNESDAY, Jan 24, 2024

Artists: Extreme with Special Guests Living Colour Living Colour

Location: Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

THURSDAY, Jan 25, 2024

Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band

Location: State Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ

Venue Website: Tickets

THURSDAY, Jan 25, 2024

Artist: Grace Potter

Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

SATURDAY, Jan 27, 2024

Artist: Extreme with Special Guests Living Colour

Location: Tropicana Showroom, Atlantic City, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

SUNDAY, Jan 28, 2024

Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ

Ticket Availability: Tickets

Be sure to seize the chance to enhance your live music experience in 2024!

