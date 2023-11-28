Must-See: Concerts Lighting Up New Jersey in January!
Attention music enthusiasts! Discover a diverse array of shows scheduled throughout New Jersey with our handpicked eclectic list. From a touch of 80s nostalgia to the electrifying beats of rock and hip-hop, immerse yourself in a captivating live music experience like never before.
2024: January Shows
THURSDAY, Jan 11, 2024
- Artists:
- Motion City Soundtrack
- Gully Boys
- Location: The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
FRIDAY, Jan 12, 2024
- Artists:
- Ludacris
- Juvenile
- Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
SATURDAY, Jan 13, 2024
- Artist: Rob Thomas
- Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
SUNDAY, Jan 14, 2024
- Artist: KRS-One
- Additional Artists: 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Craig G, and more...
- Location: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
SUNDAY, Jan 14, 2024
- Artist: Charlie Wilson
- Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
THURSDAY, Jan 18, 2024
- Artists:
- Rick Springfield
- Richard Marx
- Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
SUNDAY, Jan 21, 2024
- Artists:
- Ruben Studdard
- Clay Aiken
- Location: The Levoy Theatre, Millville, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
WEDNESDAY, Jan 24, 2024
- Artists:
- Extreme with Special Guests Living Colour
- Living Colour
- Location: Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
THURSDAY, Jan 25, 2024
- Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band
- Location: State Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ
- Venue Website: Tickets
THURSDAY, Jan 25, 2024
Artist: Grace Potter
- Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
SATURDAY, Jan 27, 2024
- Artist: Extreme with Special Guests Living Colour
- Location: Tropicana Showroom, Atlantic City, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
SUNDAY, Jan 28, 2024
- Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
- Ticket Availability: Tickets
Be sure to seize the chance to enhance your live music experience in 2024!
