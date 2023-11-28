Must-See: Concerts Lighting Up New Jersey in January!

Attention music enthusiasts! Discover a diverse array of shows scheduled throughout New Jersey with our handpicked eclectic list. From a touch of 80s nostalgia to the electrifying beats of rock and hip-hop, immerse yourself in a captivating live music experience like never before. 

2024: January Shows

 

THURSDAY, Jan 11, 2024

  • Artists:
    • Motion City Soundtrack
    • Gully Boys
  • Location: The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets
FRIDAY, Jan 12, 2024

  • Artists:
    • Ludacris
    • Juvenile
  • Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets
SATURDAY, Jan 13, 2024

  • Artist: Rob Thomas
  • Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets
SUNDAY, Jan 14, 2024  

  • Artist: KRS-One
  • Additional Artists: 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Craig G, and more...
  • Location: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets 
SUNDAY, Jan 14, 2024  

  • Artist: Charlie Wilson
  • Location: Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets 
THURSDAY, Jan 18, 2024

  • Artists:
    • Rick Springfield
    • Richard Marx
  • Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets 
SUNDAY, Jan 21, 2024

  • Artists:
    • Ruben Studdard
    • Clay Aiken
  • Location: The Levoy Theatre, Millville, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets
WEDNESDAY, Jan 24, 2024

  • Artists:
    • Extreme with Special Guests Living Colour
    • Living Colour
  • Location: Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets
THURSDAY, Jan 25, 2024

  • Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band
  • Location: State Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ
  • Venue Website: Tickets 
THURSDAY, Jan 25, 2024

Artist: Grace Potter

  • Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets 
SATURDAY, Jan 27, 2024

  • Artist: Extreme with Special Guests Living Colour
  • Location: Tropicana Showroom, Atlantic City, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets
SUNDAY, Jan 28, 2024 

  • Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
  • Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Red Bank, NJ
  • Ticket Availability: Tickets

Be sure to seize the chance to enhance your live music experience in 2024!

