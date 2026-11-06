This is a silly survey that actually grabbed my attention because I was curious as to what drink is most popular in New Jersey when traveling at area airports.

I wanted to see if I am part of the majority with this particular drink.

According to a report, new data from eSIM provider, Holafly, has determined the most in-demand airport drinks before a flight by analyzing search demand for the ten leading soft drinks nationwide that are also available across each state’s busiest airports.

I have to admit that besides coffee and water, Coke Zero would be my "go to" drink when traveling.

I don't drink a lot of soda, but I stay with something I know when traveling and Coke Zero is one of those choices.

If you are a fan of Coca-Cola but would like to cut back on sugar, chances are you have tried Coke Zero. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, better known as Coke Zero, has become a very popular choice for people who enjoy the taste of regular Coke but don't want all the sugar and calories.

One of the biggest reasons people love Coke Zero is that it is designed to taste more like the original Coca-Cola. Unlike Diet Coke, which has its own distinct flavor, Coke Zero was created to give people that familiar Coca-Cola taste without the sugar.

And let's face it, sometimes you just want a cold Coke! Whether you are grabbing one with lunch, enjoying a burger and fries, or reaching into the refrigerator for an afternoon pick-me-up, Coke Zero has become a favorite for many soda drinkers.

Just how popular is it? The numbers tell quite a story. Coca-Cola reported that its Zero Sugar brand grew 14% worldwide in 2025.

Even more impressive, the company reported another 16% growth in the third quarter of 2026. That's some pretty impressive momentum!

I think one of the reasons Coke Zero has caught on is simple: people like having choices. You can still enjoy the taste of Coca-Cola without taking in the sugar and calories.

TOP 5 Travel Beverages at New Jersey Airports:

Coke Zero Dr. Pepper Pepsi Sprite Diet Coke

What's your favorite beverage when traveling?

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?