Thousands and Thousands of Lights at this New Jersey Holiday Drive-Thru

The Magic of Lights at PNC Bank Arts Center is a must-see holiday tradition for families, offering a magical drive-through experience with thousands of twinkling Christmas lights.

It just opened up last weekend!

Experience the enchanting Magic of Lights at PNC Bank Arts Center! Drive through thousands of Christmas lights for a cozy holiday tradition.

If you've never been to the PNC Bank Art Center's Magic of Lights, make it a special Christmas memory this year. Thousands of Christmas lights are everywhere in the parking lot at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

A drive-through is a "warm" way to look at all the beautiful Christmas lights without even getting out of your car. I've always enjoyed the thousands of lights.

When is this year's "Magic of Lights" at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel?

It's OPEN NOW - January 1st, 2025

Sundays through Thursdays 5 pm - 10 pm

Fridays and Saturdays 5 pm - 11 pm

CLICK HERE for your "Magic of Lights" tickets.

From their website and it's so true: Magic of Lights is a unique and dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience to celebrate the season. Pile everyone into the car and experience the Magic of Lights from the safety and comfort of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path.

Keep Reading: Target Reduces Thanksgiving Meal Bundles in New Jersey Stores

At every turn, the magical route is overflowing with spectacular light displays that bring your favorite holiday themes and characters to life.

It usually becomes incredibly busy and you'll see lines of cars with lots of smiles inside the cars. But, the line does keep moving, stay patient, and make some great memories.

You can purchase tickets now with a discount with the Santa Saver, CLICK HERE for more information.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock