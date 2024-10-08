Is It Legal To Post License Plate Pictures On Social Media In New Jersey?

We see it all the time, but is it legal to post a picture of someone else’s license plate number on social media?

If you’ve been noticing a lot of posts venting about someone’s driving and posting a picture or their license plate number, you are not alone.

Can You Get In Trouble For Posting A Licence Plate Picture In New Jersey?

The question is, can you get in any legal trouble for doing it? There may be more to that answer than you think you know.

Photo by Freddy Kearney on Unsplash

If you think that just because that picture was taken in a public place, you might want to read on.

Yes, simply posting a photo of a public place that happens to include someone else’s license plate is perfectly legal.

Here's What Lawyers Say About Posting License Plate Pictures

Here’s what Bourassa Law Group says.

In general, if you’re in a public space and take a photo of a car’s license plate, it’s perfectly legal in most cases.

Photo by Steven Rector on Unsplash

But here’s the rest of what you need to know. There can be instances when posting that photo can get you in legal trouble.

The law firm goes on to say,

While taking pictures of license plates in public spaces is generally legal, using such photographs for malicious purposes, like stalking, harassment, or identity theft, is a different matter entirely.

Is It Worth Posting Someone's License Plate Number?

And let’s be honest, hearing someone vent about the way another driver is driving is only hearing one side of the story.

If you’re so angry about how another driver is driving, you’re probably telling the truth, but do we want to open this door?

Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash

What if your neighbor is mad at you for playing music too loud one night and they decide to snap a picture of your plate the next time you’re driving and make up a story about the terrible thing you did on the road?

It sounds like this is a door you can’t close once it’s open.

