New Season: Entire ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Back Together?

Our favorite GTL family is back for another exciting season of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." This marks the seventh installment of the series.

For those who need a reminder, GTL stands for "Gym, Tan, Laundry" – the iconic Jersey Shore routine that rocked the pop culture world! Even after all these years, fans still use that iconic phrase today—it's a fun part of our Jersey Shore culture!

The original "Jersey Shore" series aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012, while the spinoff series has been airing since 2017. The big surprise for this upcoming season is the potential reunion of all the original cast members. Well, maybe.

At a kickoff event to promote the new season in Seaside Heights, fans witnessed the originals Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley reunite in full force.

Although Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul DelVecchio, aka DJ Pauly D, were noticeably absent from the event, there is speculation that they might make a guest appearance or two during the season. So, fans still have a glimmer of hope to see them in action!

2010 MTV Movie Awards - Press Room Getty Images loading...

Amidst all the excitement building up, the spotlight at the event was firmly fixed on the much-awaited return of Samantha Giancola, also known as Sammi Sweetheart! It's been a whopping 11 years since her last appearance, and despite her past desire to steer clear of drama, she recently revealed in an interview with Page Six that she has grown and matured. This time around, she's looking forward to handling things differently. Seeing how she adds a new dynamic to the show will be fun!

OK! Magazine's So Sexy NYC Event Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Getty Images loading...

While the primary filming has moved away from the original Seaside Heights location, this season keeps the trend alive, featuring most scenes shot in Pennsylvania and the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida. However, there have been rumors that a few things were shot back here at home. We'll have to wait and see!

So, mark your calendars for the premiere! Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 is set to air on MTV on Thursday, August 3, at 8 pm.

Get ready for a wild ride with our beloved Jersey Shore crew!

