Is This Cape May Mansion Your Dream Home In New Jersey?

Ok, let's dream for a moment. Obviously, this home is not something that most people can get involved with. Imagine living in a multi-million dollar oceanfront home in beautiful Cape May County, New Jersey. This home has it all including the Atlantic Ocean basically in your front yard. Imagine waking up in bed with a window with a view of the beautiful Cape May beachfront.

Imagine the views from your front porch and having breakfast with the smell of bacon and eggs and beach all at one time. Family get-togethers with a beach view sound like a wonderful place to be. I stumbled across this Cape May gem in a recent NJ.com article. "At more than 12,000-square-feet, it’s a massive beachfront home located on a double lot. The way it’s positioned, the backyard is screened by fences, giving lots of privacy." In addition “It’s the only property in Cape May that’s on a double lot and beachfront,” said Chris Bezaire of Coldwell Banker Sol Needles Real Estate, the property’s listing agent."

So take a look at this listing on Realtor.com and then sit back a dream about how you would set up this beautiful beach home if it was yours. The home is located at 1429 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204. The home has 7 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, 12,613 square feet. Take a look at a photo gallery we put together below and it should give you a very good idea of how beautiful this South Jersey home is. Yes, it may just be a daydream, but what a nice dream it is. If you do purchase this beauty we would love an actual tour lol

