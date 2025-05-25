Iconic Department Store is Closing 8 More Stores, What About New Jersey Locations?

As this huge department store faces more store closures, it's hard not to reflect on how those familiar aisles shaped our childhood experiences and family bonds.

I have those memories of this department store, shopping with my Nana, Mom and Aunt every year before school started. It was school shopping and we all went together yearly.

I'm sure many of you have these memories of JCPenney. Like me, and many New Jerseyans, JCPenney was a huge part of your childhood. Sears, was a huge one, also. Remember those memories, I'll never forget.

Wow, remember the JCPenney catalog. We couldn't wait to circle everything we wanted at Christmastime. I remember looking through the catalog and thinking, this is pure magic. Maybe Santa will bring me all these things I circled. Do they still have those catalogs?

The iconic brand JCPenney claimed bankruptcy in 2020 and we were all wondering, what's going to happen to our JCPenney store that we shop at in New Jersey. There are 10 JCPenney stores still open in New Jersey.

According to usatoday.com, JCPenney is closing 8 more stores by the end of 2025. Will our New Jersey stores be affected? From usatoday.com: "Last month, JCPenney announced it had partnered with Forever 21 to create a new company called Catalyst Brands. Catalyst Brands is expected to open 1,800 store locations and hire 60,000 employees."

The big question, Will any more JCPenney Stores close in New Jersey?

No, from what I'm seeing. The JCPenney locations in New Jersey are going to stay open, for now. Some of the stores they will be closing will be in Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, West Virginia and others.

Our closest JCPenney locations are in Toms River at the Ocean County Mall and the Freehold at the Freehold Raceway Mall.

