Great Birdwatching Opportunities This Weekend in Ocean County, New Jersey

Do you enjoy birdwatching in the Garden State? I'll be honest I never thought I would become a "Bird Watcher" but over the years I have become an avid watcher and we have some great species of birds to look for here in New Jersey. Whether you're in the mountains of northwest New Jersey or by the Atlantic Ocean at the Jersey Shore, there are many birds to enjoy. I love taking my camera out and looking for new birds I haven't seen before.

I keep a special folder in my photos just for "bird watching". Anytime I get a good "birding" photo I am happy with I add this photo to my bird-watching gallery. Makes it easier for me to find bird pics when I need them.

If the weather cooperates this weekend there are two very cool "bird watching" activities that you can sign up for right here in Ocean County. Just have some good hiking shoes and a warm jacket and you should be all set.

Birding The North Shore

According to the Patch, "Waterfowl are abundant at the shore this time of year, so dress warmly and grab your binoculars for a van tour. Pickup is at Wells Mills County Park at 8 a.m. Today (January. 26th) and return is 4 p.m. Find more here."

Owl Prowl

In addition, "Head to Cloverdale Farm County Park from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tonight (January. 26th) walk through the forest looking for owls. Click here for more information.

