When my children were young we would camp outside in our back yard. We had a multi-level deck that had an upper deck that was kinda high in the backyard. It was perfect for camping out. We had a telescope set up for star gazing and all we had to do was put out our sleeping bags and we had a campsite that overlooked the backyard. It was like having a treehouse and we would stay out there every once in a while. We did not need a tent so there was no questions asked about "Camp Michaels" lol.

Do I Need A Permit To Camp In My Own Backyard In New Jersey?

Well, this is a tricky question, kind of. Let's break it down for you. According to Quora, "You must get a permit to camp on your own land if you'll be camping more than A couple of weeks. Also: 1- If you're renting the property, you might need permission from your landlord." So if it's a quick night or two you don't need permission, but if it's a long campsite then you will need a permit.

What Is The Top Campground In New Jersey?

In case you don't want to camp in the backyard, Hipcamp.com listed the top campground in New Jersey, it's Paradise Valley Homestead in West Milford, New Jersey. CLICK HERE for more campsite details around the Garden State. Let us know if you have a favorite campground, post your recommendations below.

