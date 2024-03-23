10 of the Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

✅10 most dangerous cities in New Jersey

New Jersey is safer than most states, that should make you feel good. The crime rate is lower than the national average in New Jersey.

Crime rates in 2020 were 3.2 per 1,000 compared to the national average of 4.9 per 1,000 people.

And the property crime rate was 2,127 per 100,000 people in New Jersey, and the national average of 2,385 per 100,000 people. Some parts of New Jersey are way safer than other states.

According to propertyclub.nyc, these are the 10 most dangerous cities in New Jersey. Two are in Monmouth County.

We are known as the Garden State, but the report says we are very densely populated. I think we know that, especially when everyone visits in the summer and our roads are so busy.

Some cities or towns in New Jersey might be a surprise for being on the top ten dangerous list, but some won't be a surprise at all.

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

#1 - Camden

#2 - Trenton

#3 - Paterson

#4 - Atlantic City

#5 - Irvington

#6 - Long Branch

#7 - Salem

#8 - Asbury Park

#9 - Penns Grove

#10 - Wildwood

Some cities in the state are very safe, there are some areas that are dangerous. If you wondering where you want to live in New Jersey, you might want to check out these cities that are most dangerous and possibly think about living in another town or city. It's all about safety for you and your family.

