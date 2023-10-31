Christmas Ornaments Galore at the Largest Christmas Store in NJ

I know, I know it's only Halloween. But hey, if you love Christmas, this is the place for you.

The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway.

I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are several stores in different locations, but for me, the one in Cape May is the "best". But, they're all good to check out if you love Christmas.

The original store is located at 3137 Rt. 9 in Rio Grande and has been there for many years. There are two other locations at 526 Washington Street in Cape May, and 2910 Boardwalk in Wildwood.

Take a peek inside thanks to onlyinyourstate.com. Ornaments from the Jersey Shore and classic Christmas ornaments take over the shop.

What is the largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey?

Winterwood -located at 3137 Rt. 9 in Rio Grande, NJ.

Winterwood's hours: Open every day from 10 am - 5 pm.

When my friend visits Wildwood every year she checks out the Christmas shop on the boardwalk. Every year she gets a new ornament to hang on her tree. Something my Mom would always do when we would go on vacation, was get an ornament from where we went. The memories of Mom looking in the Christmas store for hours just melts my heart.

If you love Christmas shops, this is the place for you. Christmas is everywhere, from Garlin, Santa, Rudolph, the manger scene, and so much more. And, one more thing, it smells like Christmas inside Winterwood in all three locations.

