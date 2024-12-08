The Most Festive Christmas Bars & Restaurants in New Jersey

More and more bars are hopping on the "pop-up" style bar trend where they go all out for a holiday.

From the decorations to the drinks, everything is on theme.

Christmas is the perfect holiday and time of year for bars and restaurants to go all out with a super fun theme.

Recently, I saw an amazing display of all of the decorations at Charlie's of Bay Head.

It looks awesome.

That's an understatement...it's amazing!

It got me thinking, what other bars and restaurants go all out for Christmas?

1. Charlie's of Bay Head

I know I just mentioned them, but I had to put them on the "official" list.

It reminds me of Rolf's in New York City, especially the number of ornaments they have hanging.

2. Sinner's Steakhouse, Point Pleasant

Sinner's has build-your-own hot chocolate and Christmas cocktails. Peep the Santa cup for a cocktail...need!

3. Irish Pub, Atlantic City

The Irish Pub goes all out with the decorations...animatronics and everything!

4. JoeBellas Kitchen & Bar, Toms River

JoeBellas is known for their seasonal cocktails and they didn't disappoint for Christmas.

Those ornament drinks look picture-perfect.

5. 618, Freehold

I wanna know how many bars are using Santa cups for Christmas cocktails because I want to do a bar crawl to hit them all this holiday season.

6. Jingle Bell Bar (Ocean Casino Resort), Atlantic City

I went to this bar a few years ago and loved it. They have Christmas movies playing and great holiday-themed drinks.

7. Nicholas Barrel and Roost, Red Bank



I love all of the gingerbread houses on the shelves, so cute!

They also have a bunch of fun cocktails like a sugar cookie martini, Santa's sangria, mistletoe and gin fizz, and more.

8. The Sea Crest Grille, Spring Lake

Look how cozy this place is with the fireplace!

9. Brothers Daley, Sea Bright

I love a bar with a ladder.

10. Woody's Roadside, Farmingdale

I need that snowman on a swing decoration! It's so stinkin' cute!

