Hey Jersey! You Have To Check Out The Ocean Adventure at Liberty Science Center

Check Out The Oceanxperience at Liberty Science Center

So how would you like to explore the depths of the ocean and not even have to go underwater? Now some may like the idea of getting in the water and you can do that on another adventure, but this trip to the ocean is completely safe and dry. You probably already figured it out that this adventure is at a museum and this is one of the best in the nation. We are going to the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey. According to Wikipedia, "Liberty Science Center is an interactive science museum and learning center located in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States. At its opening, it was the largest such planetarium in the Western Hemisphere and the world's fourth largest."

Get our free mobile app

"Wild Kratts" Ocean Adventure is currently on display at Liberty Science Center but it will be closing after Friday, so you better get there quick. According to the LSC website, "Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! invites kids to dive in and explore ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, kids and their families join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans."

On the topic of the ocean, check out these record-breaking fishing photos that were all caught here in New Jersey, it's an amazing look at fishing here in the Garden State.

Check Out These Record Fish Caught In New Jersey!