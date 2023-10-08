Monmouth County Proud: Local Finalist for Best Small Business

Each year, the US Chamber of Commerce recognizes and honors exceptional small businesses nationwide with the prestigious Best Small Business award. The recipient of this accolade is bestowed with the distinguished title of America's Top Small Business, along with a substantial $25,000 cash prize.

It was announced that a regional finalist for this esteemed award is located right here in Monmouth County - Calgo Designs.

Calgo Designs is a family-owned landscaping and nursery business that is committed to creating beautiful landscapes, serving both commercial and residential clients.

Here's what the Chamber of Commerce wrote about Calgo Designs during the announcement of the seven finalists for this award:

"In its landscaping services and boutique nursery shop, Calgo Gardens actively embodies the ethos of "Harmony by Design." The company, rooted in a rich family history dating back to 1948, has evolved under the ownership of Mark and Penny Estomin and their sons and nephew. During the pandemic, Calgo Gardens successfully adapted by expanding its landscaping services and nurturing a close-knit team of dedicated employees. Through educational initiatives, a farmhouse café, and "Art in the Garden" events, the company actively engages with the Monmouth County, New Jersey community, firmly establishing itself as a cherished local resource."

When you visit the Calgo Designs website, here's what they have to say about what makes this place unique:

Inspired by nature

A passion for garden living

Transforming open spaces with signature design

Acres of uncommon flower plantings, pottery & inspiration

A gift shop with a whimsical selection of functional art

The winner's announcement is scheduled to take place on October 19 during the US Small Business Summit held in Washington, DC.

See the other finalists here.

