Atlanta Bread Closed in Brick, Now What Do You Want to See There

Atlanta Bread closed several weeks ago, now the "big" question is, what do you want to see there?

This is sad to see. We see to many great businesses and restaurants close in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and in New Jersey.

Atlanta Bread has the signs on the door. This is the Atlanta Bread located in Brick at 1042 Cedar Bridge Avenue.

I was so upset when the Atlanta Bread closed in Toms River. I never got to go to the Brick Atlanta Bread as much as I wanted to. I loved their cheddar and broccoli bread bowls.

Sad to see another restaurant closing. I hate seeing empty store fronts in towns. Atlanta Bread is by Quaker Steak & Lube that's been closed for quite a while and it's been empty for a long time.

It was sad to see Atlanta Bread close. I loved the employees there, they were always so cool.

So the big question is, what do you want to see move in the Atlanta Bread building? What does Brick need? What does Brick want?

When asking you what you really wanted at Quaker Steak & Lube over there in the same Brick Plaza, there were so many good choices. Atlanta Bread's building is a little smaller, than that building and it's still empty at Quaker Steak.

One of the things you'd like to see is a Juice Bar, possibly a juice bar could move into Atlanta Bread's building. Or possibly, another sandwich shop?

