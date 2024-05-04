Best Seafood In America Is Right Here At The Jersey Shore

You don't have to travel far to enjoy the BEST seafood in America right here at the Jersey Shore, some of the best to eat can be found here, and coming up this Month the 36th Annual New Jersey Seafood Festival is coming to Monmouth County! I've lived here all my life and seafood has always been a great part of Jersey Shore food. Thousands are getting ready to descend on the Shore for the annual NJ Seafood Festival.

Everything You Need To Know About The NJ Seafood Festival

WHEN: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 17-19, 2024

WHERE: Ferruggiaro Park at Silver Lake (5th and Ocean Ave), Belmar, NJ

TIMES:

Friday: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Admission is FREE to the festival. Enjoy delicious seafood for purchase. Live entertainment throughout the day. Amazing craft vendors. It's a fantastic three-day weekend event coming this May to Belmar.

My favorite seafood? All of it! Crab, Lobster, and Shellfish like Clams and Mussels. It all sounds delicious and it's a chance to get ready for summer with the best from the Jersey Shore! What is your favorite seafood? Tell us what you are looking forward to and post your tasty comments below.

So save your appetite and make sure you wear your walking shoes as you head to the 36th Annual New Jersey Seafood Festival May 17th - 19th in Belmar, Monmouth County. It looks to be another fantastic weekend with the BEST seafood in America for you to enjoy right here in Jersey! You may wanna bring a bib! lol

NJ Seafood Festival

