What a great idea, start planning now. Valentine's Day will be here before we know it.

Did you ever think of a Singing Valentine. How cute? Anyone would love someone to sing sweet nothings to them.

According to patch.com, the Chorus of the Atlantic will sing for you from February 11th - 14th. A quartet, gentlemen dressed in their very best, singing their hearts out and sending your lover a sweet message. Your Valentine will love this.

The Chorus of the Atlantic will sing two beautiful love songs and a long-stem rose. I love this. Is my husband reading this?

What is the price of the singing Valentine in New Jersey?

It's $60. Call 732-583-1684, according to patch.com to schedule a quartet visit on Sunday, February 11th through Wednesday, Februrary,14th. For more information on Red Bank Chorus, click here.

This chorus gets together every week to sing in Red Bank. They will sing anywhere in Ocean and Monmouth County, unless they're schedule is full. I remember reading about this last year and I thought this is such a wonderful surprise for the love of your life. And a rose to go along with it.

From the patch.com:

The Chorus of the Atlantic is a men's a cappella chorus that practices once a week in Red Bank. They are the Red Bank-area chapter of the International Barbershop Harmony Society.

There are only four days to schedule your singing Valentine, it doesn't give you a lot of time so if it's something you want to do for your Valentine, call now.

