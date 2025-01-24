Let's warm up a little bit with thinking St. Patrick's Day in New Jersey. St. Patrick's Day is in two months and you know we get ready for the "big" St. Patrick's Day Parade and one of our favorites Klee's Bar and Grill in Seaside.

Thanks to the help of our listeners on Facebook and app chats, this list is an awesome way to celebrate the "green".

When I think of an Irish Pub, it's the smiles, our friends and neighbors, of course, the Guinness, and the best Corned Beef and Cabbage.

Irish pubs are centered around a casual and friendly atmosphere, great drinks and delicious food. Irish pubs have become so very, very popular all over the United States and we have some of the best right here at the Jersey Shore.

Nearly half of Americans celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Irish or not. And in New Jersey alone almost forty-five percent of us celebrate this special day. I'm not Irish, but I love corned beef and cabbage at my favorite diner.

If you can't find an amazing Irish pub or can't get to one of these ten, so many diners in New Jersey serve excellent corned beef and cabbage. Or, if you're lucky enough to have someone make it for you homemade, that's the best.

These 9 best Irish pubs are not just in Ocean and Monmouth County, there's one in Atlantic City and Trenton, also that I've heard so much about. There's one thing that these Irish pubs all have in common, the servers. The servers make these places that people want to come back to.

Here are the top 9...

9 Best Irish Pubs at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Sue Moll