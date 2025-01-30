Discover why storing items in your shed or garage during cold weather requires careful consideration to prevent damage and safety risks!

It's been super cold in New Jersey, especially last week. We haven't seen temperatures like that for a while.

I don't have a garage but we have a couple of sheds and I always wondering about keeping things once it get below freezing. If your garage is attached to your home it could be a little warmer than a self standing garage, like my sheds that are not attached to my house.

My sheds get so cold in the winter and so hot in the summer.

Certain items may get destroyed or damaged by storing these things in a cold garage and could possibly be a safety risk to you and your family.

Many items we have in our garage we forget we even have. They're out of sight and out of mind until we might need them again.

I know this week has been warmer and a little bit more of a normal Jersey Shore winter, but it can always get cold, again. Could there be more snow for New Jersey, I'm sure. That means it's going to get cold.

Several experts warn that these 5 items are the must be removed if it's freezing in New Jersey. Some of these are just common sense, but once again, they're not something we use everyday so maybe they're forgotten about.

A couple of things on the list I would have never thought about like canned dog food and wooden furniture, these are not good to leave in a freezing garage.

5 Items All New Jerseyans Need to Remove from a Freezing Garage