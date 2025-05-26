10 Best Must-Try Restaurants in New Jersey You Will Love

As the warm weather rolls in, New Jersey's culinary scene is heating up with incredible dining options just waiting to be discovered.

We have the best restaurants in New Jersey. And, three of these restaurants that made the tops list are some of my favorites. So delicious.

Summertime is almost here in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. It's a great time to check out what New Jersey cuisine is all about.

We all love finding the best restaurants for that perfect night out, especially for a date night.

Zagat is a website that rates restaurants in 50 states. Zagat is highly respecting and their reviews are regarded as being accurate. Their restaurants are highly ranked and their food is spectacular.

The 10 of the most top-rated restaurants in New Jersey, according to Zagat.

It's time to get your friends and family together and eat local. One of these fabulous restaurants will for sure be a spectacular night out for you.

I love when restaurants have the option of outdoor seating. Most of these restaurants had the option even before we "had" to sit out side there for a little bit. It's spring-time at the Jersey Shore and it's a great time to get out after a cold winter in New Jersey. And, the views are just stunning.

These top rated restaurants are pricey, what restaurant would you put on this list? Would it be a seafood restaurant? Maybe seafood?

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz