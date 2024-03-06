Why Do Some Tires In New Jersey Have Red And Yellow Dots On Them?
You're driving to work in the morning, you hit a pothole and you pop a tire.
NO! That's the worst!
There are so many potholes around the state.
Unfortunately, that could happen to you while driving around New Jersey.
It's time to head to the store and get a new tire.
You may notice some tires with red and yellow dots on them.
But, why? What do those dots mean?
In a recent article on MSN, they explained why there are certain markings on new tires.
The dots help identify any irregularities when installing.
- The yellow dots "identify where a tire weighs the least - the lightest point on a tire. The yellow dot should be lined up and directly next to the valve stem, which is the wheel’s heaviest point."
- The red dots "identify where the tire is flattest - the lowest point on a tire. The red dot should be directly across from the highest point of the wheel, which is usually indicated by a colored dot or a notch on the wheel."
You don't want an unbalanced tire to cause the car to vibrate while your driving.
It can also shorten the life of a tire or the tire can develop bald spots, according to the article.
That's why it's so important to make sure they're balanced and running smoothly.
