You're driving to work in the morning, you hit a pothole and you pop a tire.

NO! That's the worst!

There are so many potholes around the state.

Unfortunately, that could happen to you while driving around New Jersey.

It's time to head to the store and get a new tire.

You may notice some tires with red and yellow dots on them.

But, why? What do those dots mean?

In a recent article on MSN, they explained why there are certain markings on new tires.

The dots help identify any irregularities when installing.

Red and Yellow Dots On Tire Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

Why Do Some Tires In New Jersey Have Red And Yellow Dots On Them?

The yellow dots "identify where a tire weighs the least - the lightest point on a tire. The yellow dot should be lined up and directly next to the valve stem, which is the wheel’s heaviest point."

Yellow Dot on Tire Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

The red dots "identify where the tire is flattest - the lowest point on a tire. The red dot should be directly across from the highest point of the wheel, which is usually indicated by a colored dot or a notch on the wheel."

Red Dot on Tire Michele Pilenza / Townsquare Media loading...

You don't want an unbalanced tire to cause the car to vibrate while your driving.

It can also shorten the life of a tire or the tire can develop bald spots, according to the article.

That's why it's so important to make sure they're balanced and running smoothly.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Now that your tires are all set and you're ready to hit the road, it's time to fill-up.

This is super interesting!

Think back to when you first started driving and check out the cost of gas.

How much was it the year you started driving?

Let me know in the comments below.

