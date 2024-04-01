Get your tickets now!

Monster-Mania Con will be back in New Jersey this summer!

If you love scary movies, this horror film convention is the place to be.

Feel the terror!

Monster-Mania Con has been taking place since 2003.

Whether you go every year or this will be your first time, fans of horror movies are excited to gather in New Jersey for 3 days of horror!

You see them on screen and now you can meet them in person.

Some of your favorite actors will be at Monster-Mania Con, including Clive Barker, Robert Englund, Doug Bradley, Ashley Laurence, Clare Higgins, Andrew Robinson, AND...WILLIAM SHATNER!

Yes, William Shatner will be in South Jersey!

How cool is that?!

See William Shatner at Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

William Shatner will be at Monster-Mania Con!

Of course, he is best known for being Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" series.

But, Michael Myers's mask in the Halloween franchise was modified after William Shatner.

Did you know that?!

When William Shatner found out he was just as surprised as you are!

You can meet him at Monster-Mania Con this August.

Monster-Mania Con will be held August 2nd-4th at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 2349 Marlton Pike W, in Cherry Hill.

Tickets are on sale NOW.

Did you know these horror films have a New Jersey connection?

Find out how!

