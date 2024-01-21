Are New Jersey Residents Washing Common Household Items Enough?

This may not be for the weak of the stomach. There is a good chance that New Jersey residents are not washing household appliances nearly enough.

Let's be honest. We get busy. If something doesn't have to be done right now, we push it aside so we can do things that do have to be done right now. That is how we roll in New Jersey.

But after hearing what the experts say on how often we should be washing or cleaning the most common items in our homes, it may turn into something we do have to do today.

It all started when I found out that Keurig suggests descaling their coffee makers every six to eight weeks if they're used a lot. Uh-oh. If you're like me, you can't even remember the last time you did it.

I went down the list of common household items, and with the help of an NBC News article, I realized just how much cleaning I have to move to the "today" list.

Here are some examples of some you may not realize:

Shower curtains. You should be disinfecting them every single week to avoid gross mildew.

Kitchen sponge. It should be put in the microwave while slightly wet for 2 minutes every couple of days, and no, washing it with soap won't work.

Bathroom doorknobs. They must be disinfected once a week, and even more frequently if anyone in the home is ill.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. It makes you feel like you might not have that squeaky clean home you thought you did, no matter how hard you've been trying.

